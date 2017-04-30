Analysts Expect Radius Health Inc (RDUS) to Post -$1.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is ($1.11). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded up 2.59% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 436,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company’s market cap is $1.57 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,466,988.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,504,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 38,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,388.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,398,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,296,217.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,910,177 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 39.0% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. Its product candidate, the investigational drug abaloparatide for subcutaneous injection, has completed Phase III development for use in the reduction of fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

