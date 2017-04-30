Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Packaging Corp Of America posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded down 0.18% on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 714,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

