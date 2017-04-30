Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post $27.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.67 million and the lowest is $27.05 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $27.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.7 million to $116.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.23 million to $145.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company earned $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 81.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 352,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 345,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 411,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) opened at 3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $368.55 million. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

