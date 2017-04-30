MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.71 Million

Analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to post $183.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.94 million to $185.1 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $179.6 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $183.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.4 million to $683.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $698.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $695.2 million to $702.1 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm earned $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) remained flat at $24.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 389,446 shares. MSG Networks has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.78.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

