Analysts Expect Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.5 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) will report $221.5 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitel Networks Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221 million and the highest is $222 million. Mitel Networks Corp posted sales of $276.1 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitel Networks Corp will report full year sales of $221.5 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952 million to $957 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.5 million per share, with estimates ranging from $936 million to $957 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitel Networks Corp.

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.63 million. Mitel Networks Corp had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

In other Mitel Networks Corp news, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $26,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,632 shares of company stock worth $1,924,549.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Mitel Networks Corp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 101,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mitel Networks Corp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mitel Networks Corp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mitel Networks Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,647,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Mitel Networks Corp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 269,327 shares of the company traded hands. Mitel Networks Corp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $861.22 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Mitel Networks Corp Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

