Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Kirby posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company earned $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kirby to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) traded down 2.34% on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 321,656 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. Kirby has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $154,849.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $210,681.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,768 shares of company stock worth $682,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

