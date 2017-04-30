Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.65. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CL King cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) traded down 2.66% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. 160,714 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,444,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,303,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

