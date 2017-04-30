Analysts Expect EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.96.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $259,351.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,292.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Co raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 3,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded down 1.90% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,143 shares. The stock’s market cap is $55.17 billion. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently -29.65%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

