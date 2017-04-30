Analysts Expect Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.17 Million

Analysts expect Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) to report sales of $109.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.86 million and the lowest is $106.72 million. Ellie Mae posted sales of $90.1 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full year sales of $109.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.48 million to $443.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $538.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $526.36 million to $544.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ellie Mae.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.17 million. Ellie Mae’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELLI. William Blair raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 8.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.76. 1,900,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97. Ellie Mae has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $112.77.

In other Ellie Mae news, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,035,867.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,069,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $131,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,472.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,062 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,251 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 505.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 64,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 36.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 17.8% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

