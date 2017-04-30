Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.86.

In related news, insider David C. George sold 84,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $7,006,445.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 98,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $8,162,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 67.0% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.63% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,590 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

