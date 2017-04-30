Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $8.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.05. The firm earned $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $161.00 price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded down 1.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.19. 166,621 shares of the company were exchanged. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

