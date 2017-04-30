Analysts Expect CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) will announce sales of $41.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoBiz Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.7 million to $42.6 million. CoBiz Financial posted sales of $36.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will report full-year sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.4 million to $173.6 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $175.4 million to $189.7 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoBiz Financial.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company earned $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COBZ. Hovde Group upgraded CoBiz Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on CoBiz Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) traded down 5.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,536 shares. CoBiz Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-expect-cobiz-financial-inc-cobz-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-41-15-million.html.

In related news, EVP David Pass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary M. White sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $62,559.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,407 shares of company stock worth $610,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 139,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoBiz Financial (COBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.