Analysts Expect Absolute Software (ALSWF) to Post ($0.02) EPS

Shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Absolute Software an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) traded down 3.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $220.66 million. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.48.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter.

