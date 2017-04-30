Analysts Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company earned $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $82.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

In related news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $5,759,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,004,767.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $431,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,368,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,100,000 after buying an additional 512,292 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,914,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,482,000 after buying an additional 189,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,848,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,444,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,840,000 after buying an additional 1,038,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,677,000 after buying an additional 593,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 372,845 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.15. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $80.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

