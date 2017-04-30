Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (V) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. Visa posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.85 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,242,743 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.05.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its stake in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

