Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.60. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 57.04% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Tenneco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded Tenneco from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-anticipate-tenneco-inc-ten-to-announce-1-45-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Gregg M. Sherrill sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $615,482.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,041,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg M. Sherrill sold 78,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $5,084,111.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,855 shares in the company, valued at $20,572,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,257 shares of company stock worth $5,954,859. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3,771.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 185,805 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 300.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 239.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) traded down 0.66% during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 458,091 shares. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.