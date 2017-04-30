Analysts Anticipate Patheon NV (PTHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) to announce sales of $465.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Patheon NV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $470 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.2 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patheon NV will report full-year sales of $465.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patheon NV.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patheon NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Patheon NV in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Patheon NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) traded up 1.55% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 263,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Patheon NV has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Patheon NV by 224.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 140,019 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patheon NV by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Patheon NV Company Profile

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products.

