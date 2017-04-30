Analysts Anticipate Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The company earned $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price objective on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) traded up 1.69% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,530 shares. The company’s market cap is $443.78 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.78.
About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.
