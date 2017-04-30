Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct Co.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm earned $703.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) traded down 1.71% on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 917,664 shares of the company traded hands. MSC Industrial Direct Co has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 19,807 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $2,069,831.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 11,698 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $1,176,467.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,879.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,342 shares of company stock worth $6,518,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 653.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,639,000 after buying an additional 1,545,564 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 2.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 700,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 663,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after buying an additional 384,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the fourth quarter worth about $41,201,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

