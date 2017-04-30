Zacks: Analysts Expect Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Michael Kors Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Michael Kors Holdings reported sales of $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.4 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Michael Kors Holdings.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Michael Kors Holdings had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 16.59%. Michael Kors Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.74 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.85.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) traded down 1.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,568 shares. Michael Kors Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,029 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 52.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 476,989 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 163,892 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,053,000. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,942 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter worth about $10,769,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

