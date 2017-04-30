$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.4 billion to $21.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonas Prising sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $6,314,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,541 shares of company stock worth $17,614,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 208.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 31.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 490,184 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

