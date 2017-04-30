Analysts Anticipate Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will report sales of $190 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted sales of $156.4 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year sales of $190 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $754.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $740 million to $768.9 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm earned $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded down 1.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 565,384 shares. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yih-Neng Lee sold 8,641 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $180,856.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,274.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $795,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,182,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 248,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,495,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,865,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,281,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,641,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after buying an additional 347,613 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

