Analysts Anticipate HCP, Inc. (HCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will post sales of $522.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.1 million. HCP reported sales of $640.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full year sales of $522.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2 billion to $2.2 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm earned $540 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. HCP had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

HCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered HCP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.25 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered HCP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 31.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.27. HCP has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 111.28%.

In other news, CAO Scott A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in HCP during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,545,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,912,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HCP by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 2,108,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

