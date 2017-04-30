Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.6 Million

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to report $32.6 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the highest is $32.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $32.6 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.9 million to $133.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.56 million to $146.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 115.37%. The company earned $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 268,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 434.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) traded down 2.10% on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 196,009 shares. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

