Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.88 to $12.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 32.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Essex Property Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) traded up 1.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.47. The stock had a trading volume of 870,447 shares. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.01, for a total value of $4,050,430.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,613.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $223,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,616 shares of company stock worth $10,730,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $118,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $238,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

