Analysts Anticipate Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity Company an industry rank of 249 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erie Indemnity Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. 21,603 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38. Erie Indemnity Company has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.71 million. Erie Indemnity Company had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity Company will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wilburn sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $324,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the fourth quarter worth about $5,629,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

