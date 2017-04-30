$108.84 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $108.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.11 million and the highest is $110.46 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $93.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $108.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.39 million to $489.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $479.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $441.74 million to $539.9 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 72.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81.

The firm also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,381,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,057,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3,193.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 407,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,615,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

