Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eldorado Resorts an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner purchased 1,744 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,612.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded down 0.649% during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.125. The company had a trading volume of 849,893 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.779 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-anticipate-eldorado-resorts-inc-eri-to-post-0-20-eps.html.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 9,750 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), 290 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 4,900 hotel rooms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.