$93.28 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post sales of $93.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.31 million to $97 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $64.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $93.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.28 million to $409.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $433.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $402 million to $466.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 945,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,551,345.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,851 shares of company stock valued at $549,299. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 99,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 689,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 493,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 147,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 95,477 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) traded down 1.97% on Friday, hitting $15.96. 139,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 0.33. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

