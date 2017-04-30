BancFirst Co. (BANF) Given $87.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $87.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 81 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $654,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,580,770 in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. FMR LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after buying an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,330,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) opened at 96.05 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. Analysts expect that BancFirst will post $5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

