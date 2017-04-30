Traders Buy High Volume of AmTrust Financial Services Call Options (AFSI)

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 463% compared to the average daily volume of 2,766 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Donald T. Decarlo sold 4,830 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $128,816.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Ungar sold 5,000 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFSI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $109,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Dreman Value Management L L C increased its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 884.3% in the third quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C now owns 6,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 1,304,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

About AmTrust Financial Services

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

