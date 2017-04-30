AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmTrust Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,722 shares. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. The firm earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AmTrust Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

AFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AmTrust Financial Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Saxon sold 9,000 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $247,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Ungar sold 5,000 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

