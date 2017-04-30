News articles about Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amira Nature Foods earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ANFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amira Nature Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) traded down 0.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 73,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.16. Amira Nature Foods has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/amira-nature-foods-anfi-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-18.html.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice.

Receive News & Ratings for Amira Nature Foods Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amira Nature Foods Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.