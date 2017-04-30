AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. AMETEK has set its Q1 guidance at $0.55-0.57 EPS and its FY17 guidance at $2.34-2.46 EPS.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business earned $973 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.67 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) opened at 57.20 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 7,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $417,540.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,288 shares of company stock worth $20,068,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.
