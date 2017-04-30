Amerisur Resources plc (AMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 32.40 ($0.41).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC upgraded Amerisur Resources plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Peel Hunt cut Amerisur Resources plc to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Amerisur Resources plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) traded up 2.11% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.25. 2,828,252 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.35. The company’s market cap is GBX 294.20 million. Amerisur Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 32.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/amerisur-resources-plc-amer-receives-gbx-32-40-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Amerisur Resources plc

Amerisur Resources plc is an independent full-cycle oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activity is investing in oil and gas exploration and development in South America, principally in Paraguay and Colombia. It operates through oil exploration and development segment. It operates in Colombia, Paraguay and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.