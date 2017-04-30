Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Amerisafe (AMSF) Stock Price

News articles about Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amerisafe earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

AMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) opened at 57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66. Amerisafe has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $69.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business earned $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $159,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $52,754.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,590.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,118 shares of company stock valued at $264,688 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerisafe

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

