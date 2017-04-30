American Tower Corp (AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Tower Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. American Tower Corp reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower Corp.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest upped their price objective on shares of American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.12.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $7,995,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $10,945,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,360,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,541,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 27.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 14.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp during the first quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) traded up 0.19% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,301 shares. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $124.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 117.17%.

American Tower Corp Company Profile

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

