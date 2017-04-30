American Superconductor (AMSC) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Superconductor earned a news sentiment score of -0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AMSC has been the subject of several research reports. FBR & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded down 7.13% on Friday, hitting $5.21. 302,257 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $74.08 million. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

