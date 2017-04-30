American States Water Co (AWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) opened at 44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water Co has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on American States Water from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $54,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $48,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,283 shares of company stock worth $318,624. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

