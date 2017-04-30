American River Bankshares (AMRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.
Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 30,706 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Owensby acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $50,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 378,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1,626.9% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 212,914 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
About American River Bankshares
American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.
