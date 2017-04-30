American River Bankshares (AMRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 17th

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) opened at 14.80 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.53.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business earned $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other American River Bankshares news, Director Jeffrey Owensby acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $50,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

