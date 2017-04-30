American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.
American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Railcar Industries to post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.68 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) opened at 41.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.44.
ARII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Railcar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
About American Railcar Industries
American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.
Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.