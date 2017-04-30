American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total value of $18,182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 40,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,935 shares of company stock worth $25,802,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) traded down 1.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.29. 294,365 shares of the company traded hands. American Financial Group has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

