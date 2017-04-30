American Assets Trust (AAT) Given News Impact Score of 0.33

News stories about American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Assets Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 60 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) traded down 0.90% on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,713 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.56 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,246 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $186,229.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 24,434 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.21 per share, with a total value of $1,006,925.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/american-assets-trust-aat-given-news-impact-score-of-0-33.html.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.