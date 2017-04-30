American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.31.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.81 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 42.62 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 86.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business earned $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $442,399.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $17,025. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

