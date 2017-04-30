AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCX. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a hold rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 898,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business earned $729.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post $6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/amc-networks-inc-amcx-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.