Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $933.21 and last traded at $931.96, with a volume of 2,995,922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $918.38.

The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The company earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $999.28.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $881.82 and a 200-day moving average of $820.12. The stock has a market cap of $441.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 32,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the average daily volume of 9,985 call options.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/amazon-com-inc-amzn-hits-new-1-year-high-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.