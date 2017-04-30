Canal Insurance CO Has $406,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Canal Insurance CO held its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,458,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,411,000 after buying an additional 4,983,941 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,722,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,101,000 after buying an additional 3,700,520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 891.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,741,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 3,363,935 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,915,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,916,000 after buying an additional 2,676,668 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,462 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,931 shares. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The business earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

