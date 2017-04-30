Altria Group Inc (MO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Altria Group has set its FY17 guidance at $3.26-3.32 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. The firm earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.57 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.89 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

