Altisource Residential Corp (RESI) Receives News Impact Rating of -0.01

News articles about Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altisource Residential Corp earned a news impact score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) opened at 14.38 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $771.73 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Altisource Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.63. Altisource Residential Corp had a negative net margin of 338.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Altisource Residential Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Residential Corp will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Altisource Residential Corp’s payout ratio is -14.22%.

RESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Altisource Residential Corp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on Altisource Residential Corp from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Altisource Residential Corp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Altisource Residential Corp news, CEO George G. Ellison bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Residential Corp Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

